Spanish Senate chief plans to meet with Lavrov during visit to Russia

Putin sets task of increasing share of advanced weapons in navy to 70%Military & Defense April 25, 16:14
Spanish Senate chief plans to meet with Lavrov during visit to RussiaWorld April 25, 16:10
Japanese prime minister expects progress in talks on peace treaty with PutinWorld April 25, 15:55
Teen bitten by pet lion strolling in Russia’s Volga regionSociety & Culture April 25, 15:42
Deputy PM Mutko says Russia ready to host Confederations CupSport April 25, 15:30
Russia to supply power to Lugansk Republic after Ukraine cuts electricity — sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 15:15
Kremlin spokesman dismisses cyberattacks allegations against Russia as 'fake news'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 25, 15:00
OSCE begins internal probe into SMM car blast in DonbassWorld April 25, 14:56
Legendary Russian hockey goalie Vladislav Tretiak turns 65Sport April 25, 14:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MADRID, April 25. /TASS/. The president of the Spanish Senate, Pio Garcia-Escudero, expects to meet during his upcoming visit to Russia with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, sources from the upper house of the Spanish parliament told TASS on Tuesday.
Its sources said the president of the Spanish upper house of parliament will visit Moscow and St. Petersburg on April 26-29. The visit is timed to mark 40 years since the two countries restored diplomatic relations.
Apart from a cultural program, Rio Garcia-Escudero is scheduled to participate in a plenary session of the upper house of the Russian parliament and meet with its speaker. Besides, on Thursday he will visit the State Duma lower house, and is also expected to meet with Sergey Lavrov.
In St. Petersburg, the president of the Spanish Senate will meet with the chairman of the city’s legislative assembly, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Governor Georgy Poltavchenko.