Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Spanish Senate chief plans to meet with Lavrov during visit to Russia

World
April 25, 16:10 UTC+3 MADRID
The president of the Spanish Senate, Pio Garcia-Escudero, will visit Moscow and St. Petersburg on April 26-29
1 pages in this article
Pio Garcia-Escudero Marquez, President of the Spanish senate

Pio Garcia-Escudero Marquez, President of the Spanish senate

© EPA/SOEREN STACHE

MADRID, April 25. /TASS/. The president of the Spanish Senate, Pio Garcia-Escudero, expects to meet during his upcoming visit to Russia with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, sources from the upper house of the Spanish parliament told TASS on Tuesday.

Putin receives former Spanish PM in Kremlin

Its sources said the president of the Spanish upper house of parliament will visit Moscow and St. Petersburg on April 26-29. The visit is timed to mark 40 years since the two countries restored diplomatic relations.

Apart from a cultural program, Rio Garcia-Escudero is scheduled to participate in a plenary session of the upper house of the Russian parliament and meet with its speaker. Besides, on Thursday he will visit the State Duma lower house, and is also expected to meet with Sergey Lavrov.

In St. Petersburg, the president of the Spanish Senate will meet with the chairman of the city’s legislative assembly, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Governor Georgy Poltavchenko.

