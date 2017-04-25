Astana expert meeting on Syria to be held on May 2

ASTANA, April 25. /TASS/. Expert consultations on settling the situation in Syria are scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on May 2, Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Tuesday.

"The expert meeting is planned to be held in Astana on May 2. We expect all parties to participate, including guarantor countries, the Syrian government and the armed opposition," he said.

The fourth international high-level meeting on resolving the Syrian crisis is due in Astana on May 3-4. The third Astana meeting on Syria took place on March 14-15. The meeting involved delegations from Russia, Turkey and Iran, who guarantee the Syrian ceasefire, as well as representatives of the United Nations, Jordan, the United States and the Syrian government.