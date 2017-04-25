Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Astana expert meeting on Syria to be held on May 2

World
April 25, 9:57 UTC+3 ASTANA
The fourth international high-level meeting on resolving the Syrian crisis is due in Astana on May 3-4
Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, April 25. /TASS/. Expert consultations on settling the situation in Syria are scheduled to be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana on May 2, Kazakh First Deputy Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Tuesday.

Read also
Russia will continue working in 'Astana format' to maintain ceasefire in Syria

"The expert meeting is planned to be held in Astana on May 2. We expect all parties to participate, including guarantor countries, the Syrian government and the armed opposition," he said.

The fourth international high-level meeting on resolving the Syrian crisis is due in Astana on May 3-4. The third Astana meeting on Syria took place on March 14-15. The meeting involved delegations from Russia, Turkey and Iran, who guarantee the Syrian ceasefire, as well as representatives of the United Nations, Jordan, the United States and the Syrian government.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Roscosmos excludes three cosmonauts from space team
3
Putin to hold talks with Shinzo Abe on April 27
4
FIFA Secretary General praises Russian authorities’ commitment to football
5
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
6
Israel to hold rally in memory of Red Army Victory
7
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
TOP STORIES
Реклама