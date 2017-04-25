Back to Main page
Japanese PM to discuss situation around North Korea with Putin

World
April 25, 8:40 UTC+3 TOKYO
According to the Japanese media, Shinzo Abe will visit Russia on April 27-28
TOKYO, April 25. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to discuss the situation around North Korea with Russian President Vladimir Putin in late April, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Prime Minister (Shinzo Abe) and (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will have a top-level meeting in late April," he said when asked about cooperation with Russia and China, which are of great importance, on the North Korean issue. Suga noted that at the meeting Tokyo will demand that Russia play a constructive role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said that he plans to take part in the UN Security Council meeting on Friday, if the schedule of the parliament permits. "In addition to North Korea and the US, in collaboration with China and Russia, which have great influence on North Korea, we intend to urge North Korea to refrain from provocations and comply with UN Security Council resolutions," he said.

Abe himself earlier said he is determined to discuss the North Korea issue with Putin. Speaking in parliament on April 17, he noted that he will demand that Russia "play a constructive role."

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that the Japanese premier’s visit is to be held in late April. According to the Japanese media, Abe will visit Russia on April 27-28. The talks during his visit are expected to focus on bilateral ties and joint economic activities in the southern Kuril Islands. According to Suga, Abe is also to raise international issues, including to discuss the situation in Syria.

