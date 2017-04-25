Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan's Economy Minister to accompany PM Shinzo Abe on visit to Russia

World
April 25, 6:47 UTC+3 TOKYO
According to Kyodo news agency, Hiroshige Seko hopes to hold talks in Russia with the ministers in charge of respective sectors of the economy
Share
1 pages in this article

TOKYO, April 25. /TASS/. Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday he planned to accompany Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the visit to Russia, which is expected to take place on April 27-28.

"I plan to take part in that trip and to discuss practical steps under the agreements our countries reached in the economy," he told a news conference in Tokyo. Seko supervises cooperation with Russia in the Abe cabinet.

According to Kyodo news agency, Seko hopes to hold talks in Russia with the ministers in charge of respective sectors of the economy. No official announcements regarding Abe's visit have been made so far, although the visit as such is a subject of debates in the media and in the political milieus.

After Russia, Seko is going to visit Israel, Palestine and Ukraine. In the latter country, he plans to get familiarized with the Chernobyl nuclear plant zone and with the pace of works to eliminate the aftermaths of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
3
Russia’s seaborne air defense system to receive three types of missiles
4
Putin to visit defense manufacturer in upper Volga region
5
Roscosmos excludes three cosmonauts from space team
6
Russian military to get equivalents of US missile defense systems soon — corporation
7
US imposes new sanctions on Syria over suspected chemical attack
TOP STORIES
Реклама