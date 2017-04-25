Japan's Economy Minister to accompany PM Shinzo Abe on visit to Russia

TOKYO, April 25. /TASS/. Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said on Tuesday he planned to accompany Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the visit to Russia, which is expected to take place on April 27-28.

"I plan to take part in that trip and to discuss practical steps under the agreements our countries reached in the economy," he told a news conference in Tokyo. Seko supervises cooperation with Russia in the Abe cabinet.

According to Kyodo news agency, Seko hopes to hold talks in Russia with the ministers in charge of respective sectors of the economy. No official announcements regarding Abe's visit have been made so far, although the visit as such is a subject of debates in the media and in the political milieus.

After Russia, Seko is going to visit Israel, Palestine and Ukraine. In the latter country, he plans to get familiarized with the Chernobyl nuclear plant zone and with the pace of works to eliminate the aftermaths of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.