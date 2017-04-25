Back to Main page
Lugansk cut off electricity supplies — agency

World
April 25, 0:31 UTC+3 LUGANSK
According to the LuganskInformCenter news agency, electricity might have been cut by the Ukrainian side
LUGANSK, April 25. /TASS/. The city of Lugansk has been cut off electricity supplies, LuganskInformCenter said early on Tuesday.

According to the news agency, electricity might have been cut by the Ukrainian side.

Earlier, Vladimir Gritsai, CEO of Ukraine’s electricity provider Lugansk Energy Association warned that Ukraine’s energy ministry had issued an instruction to stop electricity supplies to the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) from midnight on Tuesday. This information was later confirmed by the Lugansk region state administration.

The LPR’s Head, Igor Plotnitsky, pledged however that the republic will not be left without electricity even if Ukraine cuts supplies of electricity from a power plant in the city of Schastye.

The Lugansk Energy Association announced its plans to cut the LPR off electricity supplies over debts in late March 2016. Since March 2017, the company has been cutting supplies of electricity to budget-dependent organizations, saying their debts have exceeded 500,000 U.S. dollars.

