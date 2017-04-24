Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Macron wins 24.01% of votes in first round of French presidential polls

World
April 24, 20:15 UTC+3
Macron’s key rival Marine Le Pen has won 21.30% of votes
Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, April 24. /TASS/. Emanuel Macron, the founder of the movement En Marche! (On the Move), has won in the first round of France’s presidential elections with 24.01% of the vote, France’s interior ministry said on Monday after counting 100% of ballots.

Macron’s key rival, far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen, has won 21.30% of votes.

The Republicans candidate Francois Fillon finished third with 20.01% of the vote. He is followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the far-left La France insoumise movement, with 19.58% of votes. Benoit Hammon, the candidate from the ruling Socialist Party, scored as little as 6.36% of votes. Next is Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (Debout la France) with 4.70% of votes.

Read also

Putin's spokesman says Kremlin never had any aversion to Macron
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to face each other in runoff
PROFILE: Emmanuel Macron poised to become France’s youngest president
Macron announces his victory in first round of French presidential vote
Some 6.9 million people vote for Le Pen, a record for her party

As many as eleven candidates vied for presidency in the first round of voting on April 23. The five other contenders managed to score only 4.04% in all. These five are Jean Lassalle (1.21%), Philippe Poutou (1.09%), Francois Asselineau (0.92%), Nathalie Arthaud (0.64%), and Jacques Cheminade (0.18%).

The overall number of eligible voters, according to the interior ministry, was 45,581,118 people, of whom slightly more than 37 million took part in the voting. Thus, the voter turnout was 77.77%

The runoff election will take place on May 7.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
French presidential election 2017
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
US imposes new sanctions on Syria over suspected chemical attack
3
Moscow court turns down Jehovah’s Witnesses bid to fight Justice Ministry’s ban
4
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
5
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
6
Swedish think tank puts Russia in world’s top three biggest defense spenders
7
EU rushes to defend Jehovah’s Witnesses banned by Russia’s Supreme Court
TOP STORIES
Реклама