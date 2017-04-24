Back to Main page
Chechen leader says 16 militants killed in republic this year, more than 50 detained

World
April 24, 18:39 UTC+3 GROZNY
The general crime solving rate in Chechnya is growing and makes up at the moment more than 97%, Ramzan Kadyrov said
GROZNY, April 24. /TASS/. More than 50 militants and their allies have been detained in the North Caucasian republic of Chechnya in the first three months of 2017, and 16 gunmen have been killed, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov told a board session of the regional Interior Ministry.

He said 16 gunmen were killed when they offered armed resistance. "Work to prevent terrorism and extremism goes on successfully and it must be continued," Kadyrov said. He also marked success of region’s law enforcement agencies that solve the overwhelming majority of the crimes committed in Chechnya.

"The general crime solving rate is growing and makes up at the moment more than 97% that is among the best figures across the country," he went on.

"Growing confidence of citizens in law enforcement agencies is a major factor of stability and security," the Chechen leader said urging the law enforcement agencies to continue closely cooperating with the population in order to expose and prevent crimes.

Ramzan Kadyrov
