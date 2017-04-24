Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Danish defense minister accuses Russians of hacking into his staff’s emails

World
April 24, 7:50 UTC+3 OSLO
The paper blames the alleged cyberattacks on the APT28 hacker group, also known as Fancy Bear
Share
1 pages in this article
Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen

Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen

© EPA/Valda Kalnina

OSLO, April 24. /TASS/. Danish Defense Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen has claimed that a group of Russian hackers gained unauthorized access to emails of some of the department’s employees in 2015-2016.

Read also
Russia’s National Guard rejects media reports about establishing cyber intelligence

"These were not actions of a small group of hackers, who were doing this purely of interest. Those people have ties to intelligence or senior members of the Russian government," the minister was quoted as saying by the Berlingske newspaper.

The paper blames the alleged cyberattacks on the APT28 hacker group, also known as Fancy Bear.

According to the report, the hackers made thousands of attempts to get access to emails of the Defense and Interior ministries through phishing attacks, but only unclassified information has been leaked as a result.

Frederiksen described the situation as "extremely serious" and said other Danish governmental bodies may fall victims of such attacks in future.

"I should say that the scope of this attack made a big impression on me, and so did the fact that we all are very vulnerable in our daily lives. There are all reasons to be concerned," the minister said.

Similar accusations have earlier been voiced by officials from the United States, The Netherlands, Norway, Germany and other Western countries. The Russian Interior Ministry has strongly rejected the claims as baseless.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
Swedish think tank SIPRI puts Russia in world’s top three biggest defense spenders
4
Danish defense minister accuses Russians of hacking into his staff’s emails
5
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
6
Russian army official says media mistook exercise for pooling units along Korean border
7
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
TOP STORIES
Реклама