Macron wins first round of French presidential vote with 23.75% — final results

PARIS, April 24. /TASS/. The leader of the En Marche! movement, Emmanuel Macron, won the first round of the presidential election in France, scoring 23.75%, Reuters reported Monday citing final results by the country’s interior ministry.
He will face the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen, who received 21.53%
Francois Fillon (The Republicans) is third with 19.91%, followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) with 19.64%