Some 6.9 million people vote for Le Pen, a record for her party

World
April 24, 2:13 UTC+3 PARIS
The vote count in France's 2017 presidential vote is about to be over, with 40 million ballots already counted
PARIS, April 24. /TASS/. More than 6.9 citizens of France supported far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential elections, Agence France-Presse reported.

The result is the all-time record for her party, the National Front.

LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

Her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen showed his best electoral result in 2002, when he made it into the runoff to face Jacques Chirak. He received 4.8 million votes in the first round and 5.5 million in the second.

The vote count in France's 2017 presidential vote is about to be over, with 40 million ballots already counted. The country has 45 million registered voters. The turnout in Sunday’s elections was nearly 70%

According to the Interior Ministry’s results, Emmanuel Macron leads the race with 23.54% of the vote, followed by Le Pen with 22.33%

The runoff is scheduled for May 7.

