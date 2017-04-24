Macron leads French presidential race with 23.54% — Interior Ministry

Macron announces his victory in first round of French presidential voteWorld April 24, 1:29
PARIS, April 24. /TASS/. The founder of the political movement "En Marche!", Emmanuel Macron, is leading the French presidential race, followed by far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to intermediate results announced by the country’s Interior Ministry on Monday.
With some 40 million ballots counted, Macron scored 23.54% of the vote, while Le Pen got 22.33%.
The country has more than 45 million of registered voters in total. The Interior Ministry estimates the turnout to be at about 70%.