Pollsters anticipate Macron’s victory in runoff of presidential elections in France

Le Pen gets 23.08%, Macron - 23.11% after 33 mln votes counted — Interior MinistryWorld April 23, 23:58
Preliminary results of French polls reveal defeat of two leading partiesWorld April 23, 22:49
Macron, Le Pen lead in first round of French election — TVWorld April 23, 21:33
Russian Foreign Ministry slams OSCE car incident in Donbass as 'provocation'Russian Politics & Diplomacy April 23, 19:41
Macron winning presidential polls among French living in US, Canada — TVWorld April 23, 19:12
French nationals in Moscow expect presidential polls to bring changes to their countryWorld April 23, 18:01
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of electionWorld April 23, 15:52
OSCE staff member dies in car blast in DonbassWorld April 23, 13:55
Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron gets in line to voteWorld April 23, 12:26
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. French pollsters anticipate En Marche! candidate Emmanuel Macron’s convincing victory in the second round of presidential elections in France.
Thus, Ipsos pollster says Macron can count on 62% of the vote in the runoff voting, while National Front leader Marine Le Pen can score 38% About the same figures are cited by Harris Interactive Poll, which says Macron can win 64% of votes.
According to preliminary results announced by the French interior ministry after counting 20 million ballot papers, Le Pen is leading the first round of elections with 24.38% of the votes. En Marche! candidate Emmanuel Macron is second with 22.19% of votes. In the runoff election however Macron may have the votes of those who supported other presidential candidate at Sunday’s first round.
The second round of presidential elections in France is scheduled for May 7.