Pollsters anticipate Macron’s victory in runoff of presidential elections in France

World
April 24, 0:00 UTC+3 PARIS
Ipsos pollster says Macron can count on 62% of the vote in the runoff voting, while National Front leader Marine Le Pen can score 38%
1 pages in this article

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. French pollsters anticipate En Marche! candidate Emmanuel Macron’s convincing victory in the second round of presidential elections in France.

LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

Thus, Ipsos pollster says Macron can count on 62% of the vote in the runoff voting, while National Front leader Marine Le Pen can score 38% About the same figures are cited by Harris Interactive Poll, which says Macron can win 64% of votes.

According to preliminary results announced by the French interior ministry after counting 20 million ballot papers, Le Pen is leading the first round of elections with 24.38% of the votes. En Marche! candidate Emmanuel Macron is second with 22.19% of votes. In the runoff election however Macron may have the votes of those who supported other presidential candidate at Sunday’s first round.

The second round of presidential elections in France is scheduled for May 7.

TOP STORIES
