Le Pen unlikely to repeat Trump’s scenario at France’s runoff election — Russian expert

World
April 24, 0:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
It can be said with a high degree of probability that Le Pen will not be able to win in the second round of voting, "simply because her electorate accounts for about 25%", the expert said
MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. France’s National Front leader Marine Le Pen has little chance to win the runoff presidential elections as she will be unable to repeat Donald Trump’s scenario when he won the US presidential race despite opinion polls, a Russian political analyst said on Sunday.

LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

"Donald Trump represents one of the United States’ two biggest parties, having an enormous party machinery, the Republican program and the establishment behind him," Yevgenia Obichkina, a professor of the international relations and Russian foreign policy department at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, told TASS. "As for Le Pen, she has nothing to do with the establishment. She seems to be less running to extremes than Donald Trump but her party has a different flavor. It is an off-system party which calls for a break-off with the values of the Fifth Republic and which calls for a break-off with the political establishment."

According to Obichkina, it can be said with a high degree of probability that Le Pen will not be able to win in the second round of voting. "Simply because her electorate accounts for about 25%," she said.

According to preliminary results announced by the French interior ministry after counting 20 million ballot papers, Le Pen is leading the first round of elections with 24.38% of the votes. En Marche! candidate Emmanuel Macron is second with 22.19% of votes.

