Macron, Le Pen lead in first round of French election — TV

World
April 23, 21:33 UTC+3
The runoff voting is scheduled for May 7
©  AP Photo/Frank Augstein

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. The founder of the political movement "En Marche!", Emmanuel Macron, and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are the leaders of the first round of France’s presidential elections, BFM TV said on Sunday immediately after the end of polling.

LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

Macron in winning 23.7% of the vote, Le Pen - 22%

They are closely followed by Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) and Francois Fillon (The Republicans), both having 19.5% of votes.

In all, eleven candidates vied for French presidency in the first round of voting on Sunday.

The four leaders are followed by Benoit Hammon, representing the Socialist Party, who is scoring 6.5% of the vote. Next is Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (Debout la France) with five percent of votes. The other five candidates are barely winning 3.8% of votes.

The runoff voting is scheduled for May 7.

French presidential election 2017
