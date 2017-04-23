Back to Main page
Contact Group to discuss incident with OSCE car in Donbass

World
April 23, 18:28 UTC+3
The DPR has called on Kiev to refrain from speculations on the incident with an OSCE SMM car
MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Sunday’s incident with a car of the OSCE monitors in Donbass will be in focus of the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on settlement in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s chief negotiator at the Minsk peace talks Boris Gryzlov said.

"The incident will be thoroughly looked into next Wednesday, April 26, at a Contact Group meeting," he told TASS.

OSCE staff member dies in car blast in Donbass

He said it was an act of sabotage that could have claimed the lives of civilians.

The foreign ministry of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic has called on Kiev to refrain from speculations on the incident.

"We warn Kiev against speculating on today’s deadly incident. Any attempts to use it as a pretext to raise issues of interest for the Ukrainian side, such as possible deployment of a police mission or handing over control at the border to Ukraine, as at least cynical and will only demonstrate Kiev’s preparedness to resort to any provocations to escalate the conflict and involve third parties," the Donetsk News Agency quoted DPR’s acting Foreign Minister Natalia Nikonorova as saying.

A patrol car of the OSCE SMM drove into a mine near the LPR’s village of Prishib in the LPR. The mission said one monitor had been killed and two more had been wounded. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Sebastian Kurz said in a conversation with the Chief Monitor of the OSCE SMM to Ukraine Ertugul Apakan that the incident needs a thorough investigation.

According to the LPR’s militias, the patrol car deviated from its route. The LPR Ministry of State Security said a Ukrainian subversive group was behind the incident.

Ukraine crisis
