Israeli police says Tel Aviv attack was terrorist act

World
April 23, 17:15 UTC+3 TEL AVIV
The attack continued a wave of terrorist acts that began in September 2015
TEL AVIV, April 23. /TASS/. Sunday’s attack in Tel Aviv was a terrorist act, Israeli police spokesman Michael Zingerman told TASS.

He said it was definitely a terror attack. "Four people were wounded in an attack staged in Tel Aviv by a Palestinian armed with a sharp object," he said. "The 18-year-old Palestinian terrorist was detained."

Sunday’s attack continued a wave of attacks that began in September 2015. Since then, these attacks involving cold steel, firearms, explosives and cars used as a ram have claimed the lives of 42 Israelis and three foreign citizens. More than 500 people have been wounded.

