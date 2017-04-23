Israeli police says Tel Aviv attack was terrorist act

French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of electionWorld April 23, 15:52
TEL AVIV, April 23. /TASS/. Sunday’s attack in Tel Aviv was a terrorist act, Israeli police spokesman Michael Zingerman told TASS.
He said it was definitely a terror attack. "Four people were wounded in an attack staged in Tel Aviv by a Palestinian armed with a sharp object," he said. "The 18-year-old Palestinian terrorist was detained."
Sunday’s attack continued a wave of attacks that began in September 2015. Since then, these attacks involving cold steel, firearms, explosives and cars used as a ram have claimed the lives of 42 Israelis and three foreign citizens. More than 500 people have been wounded.