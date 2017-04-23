Back to Main page
Kazakh foreign minister, Qatari emir discuss possible expansion of Astana process

World
April 23, 16:34 UTC+3 ASTANA
The sides discussed the international agenda, including the situation in Syria
ASTANA, April 23. /TASS/. The Astana process on the Syrian settlement and its possible expansion were in focus of talks between Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abrakhmanov and visiting Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamaf Al Thani, the press service of the Kazakh foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Russia will continue working in 'Astana format' to maintain ceasefire in Syria

"The sides discussed in detail current issues of the international agenda, including the situation in Syria, the progress of the Astana process and its possible expansion by means of involving Arab countries, including Qatar," the ministry said.

The Kazakh foreign minister handed over to the Qatari Emir a personal invitation of Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev to take part in the first Science and Technology Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) due to be held in Kazakhstan on September 10-11, 2017 and noted "a major meaningful contribution Qatar is making to the development of this sphere in the Islamic world and beyond it."

Earlier, Abrakhmanov said his country would raise the issue of expanding the team of observers at the Astana meeting on the settlement of the situation is Syria. He said this issue had been brought before the guarantor countries of the Syrian ceasefire.

