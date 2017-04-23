Back to Main page
Presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron gets in line to vote

World
April 23, 12:26 UTC+3 PARIS
The electorate welcomed the candidate warmly, Macron shook hands and looked very content
© AP Photo/David Vincent

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. France’s presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, representing En Marche!, took part in the voting at the country’s presidential election on Sunday, CNews reported.

The former ministry of economy, who came to the polling station with his wife Brigitte, had to line up to vote. Electors welcomed warmly the candidate, talked to him, shook hands. The candidate’s security was not numerous. Later in the day, Macron will head for Paris, where has been booked a big hall for his speech, which is due as first results are announced.

Results of earlier surveys show that Macron has high chances to receive most support in the first round. The forecasts say he will gain 25-24% of the vote, beating leader of the National Front Marine Le Pen by 3-4%.

