First candidates cast ballots in presidential election in France

World
April 23, 11:26 UTC+3 PARIS
First preliminary results may be announced before midnight
© REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

PARIS, April 23. /TASS/. First participants in the presidential election in France cast ballots at polling stations. Le Figaro writes, the first to vote was President of the Debout la France party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan.

Later on, the newspaper said, the only communist candidate Nathalie Arthaud came to her voting station.

The French media report, Penelope Fillon, the wife of the presidential candidate Francois Fillon, voted in western France, while the candidate of the Republicans is expected to participate in the voting in Paris.

More than 66,000 polling stations opened in France and overseas in the Western hemisphere. France’s 45 million electors have registered to participate in the voting, where eleven candidates are running for presidency. The voting in the Western hemisphere’s polling stations took place on Friday.

The favorites of this presidential rush are Emmanuel Macron (En Marche!) and leader of the National Front Marine Le Pen - results of recent surveys show that these two politicians have most chances for the second round. They are followed by Francois Fillon (The Republicans) and Jean-Luc Melenchon (La France insoumise) - they both also hope to compete for the Elysee Palace in the second round.

First preliminary results may be announced before midnight. Publication of any surveys or comments on the voting, as well as statements from winners are outlawed, and violators may face fines from 75,000 to 350,000 euros.

