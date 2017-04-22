Russia reports 14 ceasefire violations in Syria over 24 hours

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian observers have registered 14 violations of the nationwide ceasefire in the past 24 hours, whereas Turkish counterparts reported 13 incidents, the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said in a daily news bulletin on Saturday.

"Russia’s representation at the Russian-Turkish joint commission, set up to look into breaches of the nationwide ceasefire agreement, registered 14 ceasefire violations in the provinces of Damascus (8), Latakia (3), Hama (2), and Daraa (1)," the bulletin said.

"Turkey’s representation reported 13 violations of the nationwide ceasefire, five in each of the Damascus and Hama province and one in each of Homs, Idlib and Latakia provinces," the document says.

"Looking into these facts of violations, it has been established that the Russian side does not confirm all of the 13 violations," the reconciliation center said.

Over the past 24 hours, the government forces have retaken six square kilometers. Overall, 3,975 square kilometers have been liberated.

Over the same period of time, two cessation of hostilities agreements have been signed with the populated localities of Izra and Shakry in the Daraa region. The number of settlements that joined reconciliation process has increased to 1,468.

The nationwide ceasefire came into force on 30 December 2016 in line with the truce deal sealed in an effort to find a complex solution to the Syria crisis. Syrian government forces and groups of armed opposition with an overall strength of more than 60,000 have agreed to the ceasefire. Russia and Turkey act as its guarantors. Ceasefire does not cover terrorist groups, such as Islamic State.

The Russian Defense Ministry declared the establishment of the reconciliation center on 23 February 2016. It is headquartered at the Hmeimim air base, Latakia province. The center was set up in line with agreements reached by Russia and the United States to facilitate the negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition and to organize humanitarian deliveries.