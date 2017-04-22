Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two bandits from IS gang killed in Stavropol territory

World
April 22, 15:12 UTC+3
One of them was trained at IS camps and came to Russia for organizing terrorist attacks
Share
1 pages in this article
© The Russian National Anti-Terrorist Committee

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The National Anti-Terrorist Committee reported two bandits which swore allegiance to the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) were killed in the southern Stavropol territory.

"In the operation to stop activities of the so-called sleeping bandit gang, which swore allegiance to the IS international terrorist organization, at about 23:00 on April 21 at a road in the Kochubei district, the security authority's personnel attempted to stop a Lada Priora car, where the bandits were," the Committee's information center told TASS.

The persons in the car opened fire from automatic guns and attempted fleeing. "In retaliatory fire, the two bandits were killed," the authority said.

"The killed militants have been identified preliminary: one of them was head of the gang, he was trained at IS camps and came to Russia for organizing terrorist attacks, and the other one was the gang's active member," the information center said.

"The security authorities have information the said bandits plotted a series of terrorist attacks, including murders of religious figures and other civilians," the authority said.

At the site, the security personnel found an automatic gun, components for a self-made explosive device. In the house, where one of the militants lived, were found grenades, an explosive device ready for use, a gun, IS attributes and extremist religious literature. The security service’s engineers defused the explosives.

The Committee reports no losses among the law enforcement personnel.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Islamic State
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals the only way of dealing with US
2
Russia, Japan developing 20 joint projects - newspaper
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Russian aircraft carrier The Admiral Kuznetsov to be equipped with Kalibr missile system
5
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
6
Moscow expects substantive dialogue between Lavrov and Mogherini on Russia-EU cooperation
7
Media: Russian citizen Seleznev sentenced to 27 years in US prison
TOP STORIES
Реклама