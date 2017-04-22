Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian investigators say Fri attack on FSB office in Far East not linked to terrorism

World
April 22, 3:50 UTC+3
Svetlana Petrenko also said the data available to the investigators indicated that the young man, who carried out the attack at the FSB parlor in Khabarovsk was an adept of neo-Nazi theories
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia's Investigative Committee has refuted any possible links between the attacker on the parlor of the territorial branch of the FSB federal security service and a rifle club in the Far-Eastern city of Khabarovsk and the activities of terrorist organizations.

The Investigative Committee's official spokesperson, Svetlana Petrenko said: "The investigators don't have any evidence that would confirm the attacker's links to an international terrorist organization, which ostensibly claimed responsibility for the crime."

She also said the data available to the investigators indicated that the young man, who carried out the attack at the FSB parlor in Khabarovsk was an adept of neo-Nazi theories.

"The data we have received so far lead up to a conclusion the crime was committed by an advocate of neo-Nazi outlooks who espoused hatred towards people of other ethnic identities," Petrenko said.

Two persons died on Friday when an armed man attacked the parlor of the regional branch of Russia’s FSB federal security service in the Far-Eastern city of Khabarovsk.

The attacker was eliminated and his identity was established, a spokesperson for the FSB’s public relations center told TASS.

"He is a native of the Khabarovsk territory born in 1999 and there is the evidence of his affiliation with a neo-Nazi grouping," the spokesperson said.

The attack occurred at 17:02 local time. The young man entered the facility and opened fire at the people there without crossing the zone of technical control in the parlor.

An FSB staff member and a visitor who had the passport of a CIS member-state died. One more visitor was wounded.

Officials at the public relations center told TASS demolitions experts confirmed the attacker did not have any explosive devices on him.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Russian army official says media mistook exercise for pooling units along Korean border
3
Expert warns Russia’s ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses can spark backlash in EU
4
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
5
Jehovah’s Witnesses broke law on extremism — Justice Ministry
6
Kremlin comments on Russian troops reinforcement near border with North Korea
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses say they have no suspension orders from Justice Ministry yet
TOP STORIES
Реклама