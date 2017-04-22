Russian investigators say Fri attack on FSB office in Far East not linked to terrorism

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia's Investigative Committee has refuted any possible links between the attacker on the parlor of the territorial branch of the FSB federal security service and a rifle club in the Far-Eastern city of Khabarovsk and the activities of terrorist organizations.

The Investigative Committee's official spokesperson, Svetlana Petrenko said: "The investigators don't have any evidence that would confirm the attacker's links to an international terrorist organization, which ostensibly claimed responsibility for the crime."

She also said the data available to the investigators indicated that the young man, who carried out the attack at the FSB parlor in Khabarovsk was an adept of neo-Nazi theories.

"The data we have received so far lead up to a conclusion the crime was committed by an advocate of neo-Nazi outlooks who espoused hatred towards people of other ethnic identities," Petrenko said.

Two persons died on Friday when an armed man attacked the parlor of the regional branch of Russia’s FSB federal security service in the Far-Eastern city of Khabarovsk.

The attacker was eliminated and his identity was established, a spokesperson for the FSB’s public relations center told TASS.

"He is a native of the Khabarovsk territory born in 1999 and there is the evidence of his affiliation with a neo-Nazi grouping," the spokesperson said.

The attack occurred at 17:02 local time. The young man entered the facility and opened fire at the people there without crossing the zone of technical control in the parlor.

An FSB staff member and a visitor who had the passport of a CIS member-state died. One more visitor was wounded.

Officials at the public relations center told TASS demolitions experts confirmed the attacker did not have any explosive devices on him.