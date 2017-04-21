Back to Main page
Syrian opposition’s Moscow Group stands for international probe into Khan Shaykhun

April 21, 13:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition’s Moscow Group believes it necessary to conduct an international investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, the group’s spokesman Nimrud Suleiman said on Friday.

"The political situation in Syria was close to stable, but then this incident occurred," he said. "We stand for setting up an international commission, but not in the form proposed by the United States and the United Kingdom, who want to include only their experts in the commission, while we would like the it to consist of representatives of various countries, including the key regional players," Suleiman added.

At the same time, he pointed out that right after the incident, attempts were made to put the blame on Damascus without providing evidence. "It is unacceptable when some circles, that do not want the Syrian crisis to be resolved politically, try to take advantage of the situation for their own ends," the Syrian opposition member said.

Suleiman emphasized the need for Russia and the United States to cooperate in order to settle the situation in Syria. "We believe that if there is no such cooperation then there will be no stability," he said.

Syrian conflict
