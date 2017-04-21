Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Shots heard in heart of France three days before presidential vote

World
April 21, 8:47 UTC+3 PARIS
One police officer was shot dead immediately, two others were wounded
Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/IAN LANGSDON

PARIS, April 21. /TASS/. At least one police officer was killed in the shootout on France’s landmark Champs Elysees boulevard on Thursday, three days before the country is to choose its new president.

The shootout took place at 20:50 local time (21:50 Moscow time) on Thursday, in front of the Marks & Spencer store on Champs Elysees, at the corner of Rue de Berri. According to French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet, one officer was shot dead immediately, two others were wounded. A female foreign tourist, who was passing by, was slightly injured.

The incident coincided with prime-time TV presidential campaign, aired by the France-2 TV.

Police cordoned off the boulevard and the adjacent streets. Additional police and security forces were deployed during a special operation to detain the suspect’s possible accomplices.

"The attacker, who was driving a car, approached a patrol vehicle, left the car and opened fire at police officers. He abandoned his car and tried to flee, but was killed," French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said.

Read also
Russia and France share same goals in fight against terrorism — French MP

Shortly after the news of the incident were made public, French President Francois Hollande summoned Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Interior Minister Matthias Fekl for an emergency meeting. After the meeting, the president made a public statement, in which he said that a terrorist attack was seen as the most likely version.

"The versions currently being considered by the investigation are related to terrorism," Hollande said, adding that the National Security and Defense Council will gather for an emergency meeting at the Elysee Palace on Friday morning.

Paris chief prosecutor Francois Molins, who arrived at the scene after midnight, said the "investigation was immediately handed over to the department for terrorism-related crimes at the chief prosecutor’s office."

According to the chief prosecutor, the attacker’s identity was established, but will be withheld for investigative purposes so far.

"Investigative measures are under way, searches are being conducted, including to establish whether he (the perpetrator) had accomplices or not," Molins said, adding that more details will be made public on Friday afternoon.

The Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack, Agence France-Press reported. According to the agency, the gunman arrived from Belgium and had links to extremist groups.

The shooting took place when the country’s national France-2 TV channel aired a pre-election broadcast featuring all 11 presidential candidates, who will face each other in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday.

Read also
CSTO chief: Hundreds of terrorists sneaked into Europe disguised as refugees

Security measures have been toughened all across the country. Earlier this week, French law-enforcers reported that they prevented a serious terrorist attack in Marseille, where two suspected Islamists plotted an attack on a presidential candidate.

France has been living under the state of emergency regime since the November 13, 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris and its northern suburb Saint-Denis, when a total of 130 people were killed and 350 injured. The state of emergency was initially imposed for three months, but was extended on many occasions due to a high level of terrorist threat.

When President Francois Hollande last extended the state of emergency in November 2016, he said the terrorist threat remains extremely high and called to keep it at least for the election campaign period.

The first round of presidential elections in France will be held on April 23, the second - on May 7. Later this year, the country will vote in parliamentary polls on June 11 and 18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism
Countries
France
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Russia hopes US will realize Iran nuclear deal is viable
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
5
Russian energy minister holds talks with over 30 Japanese businessmen
6
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
7
Lavrov: Accusations of Damascus using chemical weapons aimed at changing regime in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама