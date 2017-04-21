Back to Main page
Aleksandar Vucic wins Serbian presidential elections with 55.08%

World
April 21, 2:30 UTC+3 BELGRADE
Share
1 pages in this article

BELGRADE, April 21. /TASS/. Incumbent Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic won the presidential elections in the country with 55.08% of the vote, according to final results approved by the Republican Electoral Commission.

"According to the final results of the presidential election, the candidate from the ruling coalition, Aleksandar Vucic, gained 55.08% of the vote," the election authority said in a statement.

Former ombudsman Sasa Jankovic is the runner up, with 16.36%, followed by the leader of a parody political party Sarmu probo Luka Maksimovic with 9.43% Former foreign minister Vuk Jeremic came fourth (5.66%), Serbian Radical Party leader Vojislav Seselj was fifth (4.48%), president of the Dveri political party Bosko Obradovic - sixth (2.29%). Other candidates garnered less than 1.5%

The turnout was about 54.36%

The head of the Russian Central Election Commission’s observer mission, Vasily Likhachev, no violations were recorded during the vote.

The president is elected for a five-year term and can be re-elected only once. Incumbent President Tomislav Nikolic was eligible to run for a second five-year term, but opted not to do so.

