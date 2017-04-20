Defense Ministry confirms death of Russian military advisor in Syria

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the death of a Russian military advisor, Major Sergei Bordov.

"A Russian military advisor, Major Sergei Bordov, has died as a result of an attack by militants on the garrison of (Syrian) government forces," the ministry said. "He was among a group of Russian military advisors who took part in the training of a unit of Syrian troops."

An earlier report on Bordov's death came from Reuters.

During the militants’ attack, Maj. Bordov steered the defense efforts of the Syrian fellow-soldiers to prevent a breakthrough of the enemy forces into the garrison town.

Russian Armed Forces command has recommended Maj. Bordov for a posthumous award.

Simultaneously, the Defense Ministry refuted the Reuters’ report on the death of two Russian officers in Syria.

"The rumors about an alleged death of two Russian officers in Syria are a yet another instance of disinformation and they stand at variance with reality," it said.