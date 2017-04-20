Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Berlusconi: 'I hope that sanctions against Russia will be lifted as soon as possible'

World
April 20, 18:53 UTC+3 YALTA
According to Berlusconi, Rome and Moscow share a long history of bilateral relations and cooperation
Share
1 pages in this article
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi

© EPA/DOMENIC AQUILINA

YALTA, April 20. /TASS/. There is hope that sanctions against Russia, imposed by the European Union in 2014, will be removed soon, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said in a message to participants in the Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF).

Read also
Silvio Berlusconi
Italy’s Berlusconi amazed by Crimea

According to Berlusconi, Rome and Moscow share a long history of bilateral relations and cooperation. "A vast delegation represents Italy at the forum, while I will clarify the participants’ position before the Italian parliament," he added. "There is a need to give a new impetus to relations between our countries."

"I also hope that sanctions on Russia will be lifted as soon as possible," Berlusconi noted. "I hope that US President Donald Trump will come to understand the need for that."

"I am confident that from the point of view of bilateral relations, all the bureaucratic barriers need to be removed so that mutually beneficial ties could develop further," the former Italian prime minister said.

The Third Yalta International Economic Forum is taking place in the Crimean city of Yalta on April 20-22, around 1,500 people are participating. TASS is the forum’s strategic information partner.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court bans Jehovah’s Witnesses as extremist organization
2
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
3
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
4
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
5
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism
6
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
7
St. Petersburg terror blast was financed by terrorist group from Turkey — judge
TOP STORIES
Реклама