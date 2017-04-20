Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017

World
April 20, 17:51 UTC+3 NEW YORK
Other notable people on the list include Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Theresa May and Narendra Modi
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also
Putin tops Forbes most influential people list for fourth time

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it into the new annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World released by the Time magazine on Thursday. Putin has been included in the list in the Leaders category alongside US President Donald Trump, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our annual list of the 100 Most Influential People explores the intersection of accomplishment and renown," Time magazine Managing Editor Nancy Gibbs said. "As in years past, this year’s list includes Presidents and Prime Ministers, CEOs and celebrities - but they are joined by others of less fame but great force, in the power of their inventions, the scale of their ambitions, the genius of their solutions to problems that no one before them could solve," she added.

Read also
Putin’s unprecedented five years: Russia walks its own path in world politics

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to hold debates on Jehovah’s Witnesses case April 20
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017
4
Moscow demands OPCW explain how White Helmets emerged unharmed in Syrian sarin attack
5
Press review: The Hague draws line on Crimea and Kiev creates Islamist battalion
6
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia suspended over extremism
TOP STORIES
Реклама