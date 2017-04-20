Putin among Time’s 100 most influential people of 2017

Moscow scientists propose measuring nanoobjects using ultrasoundScience & Space April 20, 18:10
NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it into the new annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World released by the Time magazine on Thursday. Putin has been included in the list in the Leaders category alongside US President Donald Trump, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Our annual list of the 100 Most Influential People explores the intersection of accomplishment and renown," Time magazine Managing Editor Nancy Gibbs said. "As in years past, this year’s list includes Presidents and Prime Ministers, CEOs and celebrities - but they are joined by others of less fame but great force, in the power of their inventions, the scale of their ambitions, the genius of their solutions to problems that no one before them could solve," she added.