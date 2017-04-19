Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

South Ossetia to close border with Georgia ahead of presidential inauguration

World
April 19, 17:06 UTC+3 TSKHINVAL
Parliament Speaker Anatoly Bibilov won the April 9 presidential election receiving a total of 54.8% of the vote
Share
1 pages in this article

TSKHINVAL, April 19. /TASS/. South Ossetia will close its border with Georgia on April 20, ahead of the inauguration of the newly-elected President Anatoly Bibilov, the press service of the republic’s State Security Committee told TASS.

Read also
Anatoly Bibilov
Parliament speaker claims victory in first round of South Ossetian presidential election

"In light of the upcoming presidential inauguration, security measures are to be stepped up form 21:00 on April 20, so individuals will not be allowed to cross the border with Georgia through facilities providing simplified border-crossing procedures," the press service said adding that the facilities would re-open at 8:00 on April 22.

Parliament Speaker Anatoly Bibilov won the April 9 presidential election receiving a total of 54.8% of the vote.

The presidential inauguration is scheduled to take place at the city stadium in South Ossetia’s capital of Sukhum at 16:00 local time (12:00 GMT) on April 21. Sources in the presidential administration told TASS that over 300 guests had been invited to attend the ceremony, including representatives of Russia’s authorities, heads of the Russian North Caucasus republic as well as leaders of friendly states.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN Court partially grants Ukraine’s demand on provisional measures against Russia
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Russian Navy expects to recieve 40 new ships in 2017
4
Diplomat blasts New York Times Pulitzer Prize articles on Russia as 'fake news'
5
Russian Pacific Fleet’s anti-submarine aircraft destroy simulated enemy’s sub
6
Moscow calls plans for NATO’s event on Spitsbergen provocative
7
Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in Palmyra
TOP STORIES
Реклама