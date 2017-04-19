Putin to discuss Syrian settlement with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates’ Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday, the Kremlin press service said.

"During the upcoming meeting, the sides will discuss the current situation and prospects of cooperation between Russia and the UAE. Special focus will be made on joint steps for further enhancing trade and economic, and investment ties," the press service said.

The sides will discuss the fight against international terrorism, primarily "in the context of the Syrian settlement." "An exchange of views on other topical aspects of the situation in the Middle East and North African region is expected to be held."