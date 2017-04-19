Famous Russian traveler blacklisted in Ukraine

Russia’s Ilyumzhinov: Decision to run for FIDE presidency re-election next year is finalSport April 19, 14:43
KIEV, April 19. /TASS/. Famous Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov has been blacklisted by the Ukrainian extremist website dubbed Mirotvorets (or Peacemaker) over his visit to Crimea.
According to the website, "on March 17, 2017, Konyukhov launched his book The Crimean War. The Siege of Sevastopol in the city of Simferopol, on the occasion of the third anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia." The website claims that Konyukhov violated the Ukrainian law by crossing the Crimean border.
The Mirotvorets website previously blacklisted Russian singers Stas Pyekha, Mikhail Shufutinsky, Yulianna Karaulova and Tatyana Lipnitskaya known as Byanka.
Moreover, singer Yulia Samoilova, who had been chosen to represent Russia at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, was also put on the website’s blacklist. Shortly after Samoilova’s data was published on the website, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) issued a travel ban against her.
In August 2015, the SBU came up with a blacklist of Russian artists banned from entering Ukraine. At present, the blacklist consists of more than 80 names.