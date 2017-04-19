Back to Main page
Monument to Soviet soldiers daubed with yellow paint in Budapest

World
April 19, 8:25 UTC+3 VIENNA
According to the Russian embassy, the incident was not directed against Russia and took place against the background of anti-government rallies in the Hungarian capital
VIENNA, April 19. /TASS/. A monument to Soviet soldiers in Budapest’s central Freedom Square has been daubed with yellow paint, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Hungary, Tigran Garibyan, said.

"Two activists, who are taking part in the current protests against the Hungarian authorities, approached the monument in the evening and, while broadcasting their actions live via Facebook, threw two balloons filled with yellow paint at our monument. After that they just sat down on the parapet and waited for the police to arrest them, which happened almost immediately," the Russian diplomat said.

Both were charged with an administrative offense.

Moscow worried about unscrupulous war against Soviet monuments in some EU countries

"They faced trial on Tuesday and were fined," Garibyan said.

According to the country’s MTI news agency, a fine of about 96 euro was imposed on each of them.

"The monument sustained no damage. Police, municipal authorities and our employees arrived at the scene almost immediately, and this paint was washed away," the spokesman added. "The monument was taken under additional protection by the police, we keep close contact with the authorities."

According to the Russian embassy, the incident was not directed against Russia and took place against the background of anti-government rallies in the Hungarian capital.

Acts of vandalism against Soviet monuments are rare in the country, although calls to relocate the monument are voiced from time to time. The Hungarian government has so far rejected all such initiatives, citing the 1995 memorandum to jointly care about military memorials.

The 14-meter monument to honor Red Army soldiers who died in battles to liberate Budapest in late 1944 was erected in the city’s central Freedom Square in 1945. The mass grave under the monument was moved to a city cemetery in 1958.

