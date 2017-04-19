Two foreign tourists injured as helicopter crash-lands in Russia’s Far East

US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near AlaskaMilitary & Defense April 19, 3:11
US to deploy more F-35A multirole fighters in Europe this week — PentagonMilitary & Defense April 19, 3:07
Russian farmers want Turkey ban on Turkish tomatoes to last 3 more yearsBusiness & Economy April 19, 2:15
Bill to strip terrorists of citizenship may be given first reading in May — MPRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 19, 0:54
Russian defense ministry forms units to carry out ecological clean-up in Arctic in 2017Society & Culture April 19, 0:52
Relatives say metro blast suspect lived several years in Ukraine — mediaWorld April 19, 0:43
Putin congratulates Erdogan on Turkey’s referendum resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 18, 21:19
Ex-president Sarkozy throws his weight behind Francois Fillon in upcoming electionWorld April 18, 20:56
Activists reveal deal with authorities to install bust of Stalin in West SiberiaSociety & Culture April 18, 19:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, April 19. /TASS/. At least two foreigners were injured when a helicopter with 16 tourists and three crew members on board crash-landed in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, local officials said.
Sergei Khabarov, the region’s minister for special programs, told TASS that two tourists from US and France citizens suffered moderately severe injuries.
"The injured were taken to a regional hospital. Their condition is estimated as moderately severe. They are foreigners. One French citizen and one American," Khabarov said.
The region’s investigative committee said three people were injured, but the nationality of the third victim and his condition is unknown. A probe was launched into the incident.
"The aviation incident took place near the Mutnovsky Volcano several hours ago. During the landing, the helicopter’s landing gear broke down," the regional government’s press service said in a statement.
The helicopter, owned by the Vityaz-Aero carrier, was to take skiers to the volcano’s slopes. Shortly after the incident, another helicopter of this company flew the injured to a helicopter pad in the nearby village of Nikolayevka, where ambulances were already waiting for them.
The victims received first aid on site, and were subesquently transported to the Kamchatka’s Lukashevsky Regional Hospital.
"According to initial information, both suffer from multisystem traumas," Kamchatka Territory’s health minister Tatyana Lemeshko said.