Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two foreign tourists injured as helicopter crash-lands in Russia’s Far East

World
April 19, 4:57 UTC+3 PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY
Share
1 pages in this article

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, April 19. /TASS/. At least two foreigners were injured when a helicopter with 16 tourists and three crew members on board crash-landed in Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, local officials said.

Sergei Khabarov, the region’s minister for special programs, told TASS that two tourists from US and France citizens suffered moderately severe injuries.

"The injured were taken to a regional hospital. Their condition is estimated as moderately severe. They are foreigners. One French citizen and one American," Khabarov said.

The region’s investigative committee said three people were injured, but the nationality of the third victim and his condition is unknown. A probe was launched into the incident.

"The aviation incident took place near the Mutnovsky Volcano several hours ago. During the landing, the helicopter’s landing gear broke down," the regional government’s press service said in a statement.

The helicopter, owned by the Vityaz-Aero carrier, was to take skiers to the volcano’s slopes. Shortly after the incident, another helicopter of this company flew the injured to a helicopter pad in the nearby village of Nikolayevka, where ambulances were already waiting for them.

The victims received first aid on site, and were subesquently transported to the Kamchatka’s Lukashevsky Regional Hospital.

"According to initial information, both suffer from multisystem traumas," Kamchatka Territory’s health minister Tatyana Lemeshko said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near Alaska
2
Russia, China agree to work on One Belt, One Road Initiative — Chinese diplomat
3
Catholics, Orthodox Christians are allies, not rivals — Russian metropolitan
4
Medieval spy room dug up in downtown Moscow may open to the public
5
Moscow air defense troops on alert in combat readiness check
6
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
7
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
TOP STORIES
Реклама