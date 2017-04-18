Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expert says May seeks to cover bases by announcing early election

World
April 18, 18:01 UTC+3 MOSCOW
An analyst pointed out that the Conservative Party has an insignificant majority in the current House of Commons while some of the Tories actually stand for keeping the United Kingdom’s EU membership
Share
1 pages in this article
British Prime Minister Theresa May

British Prime Minister Theresa May

© EPA/ANDY RAIN

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced an early parliamentary election in order to gain strong support in the future, Yelena Ananyeva, head of the British Studies Center at the Institute of Europe, Russian Academy of Sciences, said in an interview with TASS on Tuesday.

Read also
Kremlin has no particular interest in UK’s snap parliamentary election

"May has announced an early parliamentary election in order to cover her bases," she said. "She promised not to play political games and now she is accusing her opponents of playing political games."

Ananyeva pointed out that the Conservative Party has an insignificant majority of six seats in the current House of Commons while some of the Tories actually stand for keeping the United Kingdom’s EU membership. "Members of the Labor Party said that they probably would not vote in favor of Brexit while the Scottish nationalists seek a new referendum on independence," the Russian expert added.

"Liberal-democrats have been trying to stonewall the British government while the House of Lords has also been opposing the cabinet because the Tories do not have a majority in the chamber," Ananyeva said. "These are the factors that paved the way for an early election."

On Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National party, said that Theresa May planned to use a snap election to "move the UK to the right, force through a hard Brexit and impose deeper cuts." She added that the decision made by the country’s prime minister was "a huge political miscalculation."

"It will once again give people the opportunity to reject the Tories’ narrow, divisive agenda, as well as reinforcing the democratic mandate which already exists for giving the people of Scotland a choice on their future," Sturgeon said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Brexit
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
2
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
3
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
4
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
5
Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral
6
Experts find traces of US intervention in Russia’s 2016 elections
7
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence
TOP STORIES
Реклама