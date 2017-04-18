Indian minister of finance and defense to visit Russia on April 25-26

NEW DELHI, April 18. /TASS/. Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is also Defense Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs, will visit Moscow on April 25-26, the Times of India daily reported citing government sources.

"Arun Jaitley will visit the US this week to attend the 2017 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and IMF before travelling to Moscow to boost military ties with Russia," the newspaper wrote.

According to government sources, "during his Moscow visit, Jaitley is likely to meet Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss bilateral ties."

The Indian embassy in Russia said that the minister was also expected to hold a meeting with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

According to earlier reports, Arun Jaitley will head India’s delegation to the Sixth Moscow Security Conference scheduled to be held on April 26-27.