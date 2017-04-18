Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Indian minister of finance and defense to visit Russia on April 25-26

World
April 18, 17:28 UTC+3 NEW DELHI
Arun Jaitley is expected to head India’s delegation to the Sixth Moscow Security Conference scheduled to be held on April 26-27
Share
1 pages in this article

NEW DELHI, April 18. /TASS/. Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is also Defense Minister and Minister of Corporate Affairs, will visit Moscow on April 25-26, the Times of India daily reported citing government sources.

Read also

Russian Direct Investment Fund negotiating creation of $1 bln joint fund with India
Russian design bureau ready to integrate BrahMos missiles into frigates for Indian Navy
Russia ready to continue work on 5th generation fighter with India
Russia ready to involve Indian partners in Il-114 medium-haul airliner project
Russia signs deal on maintenance services for Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fighter jets

"Arun Jaitley will visit the US this week to attend the 2017 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and IMF before travelling to Moscow to boost military ties with Russia," the newspaper wrote.

According to government sources, "during his Moscow visit, Jaitley is likely to meet Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to discuss bilateral ties."

The Indian embassy in Russia said that the minister was also expected to hold a meeting with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

According to earlier reports, Arun Jaitley will head India’s delegation to the Sixth Moscow Security Conference scheduled to be held on April 26-27.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to develop anti-drone shrapnel ammunition
2
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
3
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
4
Putin congratulates Assad on 71st anniversary of Syria’s independence
5
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
6
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
7
Atlas-5 rocket carrying Cygnus spacecraft blasts off from Cape Canaveral
TOP STORIES
Реклама