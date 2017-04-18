Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Georgia decries Russian foreign minister's visit to Abkhazia

World
April 18, 10:37 UTC+3 TBILISI
"This is an attempt to encroach on Georgia's sovereignty," Georgian PM's special envoy for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said
Share
1 pages in this article

TBILISI, April 18. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister's special envoy for relations with Russia, Zurab Abashidze has described the forthcoming visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Abkhazia as an "encroachment on Georgia's sovereignty."
Deputy Foreign Minister David Jalaganiya told reporters on his part Lavrov's trip showed disregard for international principles and law.
"This is an attempt to encroach on Georgia's sovereignty," he stated.

Read also
Abkhazia's minister of foreign affairs Daur Kove and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov
Russia to step up support for Abkhazia in international arena

In August 2008, Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, formerly two regions of Georgia that had been seeking independence since the early 1990's.
Russia’s top envoy is expected to travel to Abkhazia on Tuesday. While in Sukhum, the capital of the fledgling South Caucasian nation, where he will attend a ceremony marking the opening a new Russian embassy compound, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a report on Monday.
"The minister will take part in a gala ceremony for the official opening of a new compound of the Russian embassy in Abkhazia," the report said.

Russian Ambassador to Abkhazia, Semyon Grigoryev told TASS the construction of the compound began in 2013. "On the basis of a government resolution, a land plot for building the embassy was allotted in October 2008.
From now on, the embassy and the consulate will be located on the same territory in downtown Sukhum, near the Glory Memorial.
Sergei Lavrov will spend two days in Abkhazia. On Wednesday, April 19, he will hold talks with Abkhazia’s President Raul Khajimba, Parliament Speaker Valery Kvarchiya and the republic’s top envoy, Daur Kove.
By recognizing Abkhazia’s independence from Georgia in 2008, Russia acted as a guarantor of the nation’s existence as an independent state and for a peaceful future for the Abkhazian people.
The two countries are persistently fostering their relationship on the basis of an allied strategic partnership.

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
North Korean ambassador warns thermonuclear war may break out anytime
2
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
3
IMF's Lagarde: Russian economy gets back into 'positive territory'
4
Russia, China agree to work on One Belt, One Road Initiative — Chinese diplomat
5
Putin, Merkel, Hollande, Poroshenko discuss situation in Ukraine
6
Russia's 'Arctic Trefoil' military base
7
Moscow expects detailed talks with EU during Mogherini’s visit
TOP STORIES
Реклама