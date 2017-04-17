Back to Main page
Russia-US-UN talks on Syria to take place in Geneva on April 24 — source

World
April 17, 11:54 UTC+3 GENEVA
GENEVA, April 17. /TASS/. A trilateral meeting on Syria between Russia, the United States and the United Nations is scheduled to be held in Geneva on April 24, a diplomatic source told TASS on Monday. According to the source, Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov will represent Russia.

"The meeting has been tentatively scheduled for April 24," the source said adding that Gatilov was expected to participate.

Earlier on Monday, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said that next week, Geneva may host a trilateral meeting on Syria between Russia, the United States and the United Nations. "A trilateral meeting between Russia, the United States and the United Nations is planned, we are expecting a confirmation from our US counterparts," he said adding that the meeting may involve deputy foreign ministers or department directors.

Syrian conflict
