Chinese diplomat notes Beijing, Pyongyang maintain friendly relations

Moscow expects US to refrain from taking unilateral steps towards North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 13:19
Lavrov says aggressive US steps in Syria hamper search for peaceful solutionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 13:05
Russia, Saudi Arabia to launch joint projects worth $3 bln in 2017Business & Economy April 17, 13:02
Press review: North Korea alarms global community and Ukraine cuts oil consumptionPress Review April 17, 13:00
Poll shows Russians’ view of Trump worsens after missile strike on Syrian military baseSociety & Culture April 17, 12:31
Lavrov vows Russia and Senegal will continue building up commercial, energy tiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 12:12
Moscow court to consider Usmanov vs Navalny case on May 18Society & Culture April 17, 11:51
FSB breaks up illegal gun-running pipeline from Ukraine, EU to RussiaWorld April 17, 11:37
Russian senator says Erdogan to face growing domestic resistance after referendumRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 17, 11:20
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, April 17. /TASS/. Beijing and Pyongyang continue to maintain friendly relations with each other as well as regular dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lu Kang said at a briefing on Monday.
"China and North Korea are friendly states who continue regular contacts with each other," he said. "As for the Korean Peninsula issue, we have been closely interacting with all parties, including Pyongyang," he added when asked if tensions had risen recently between the two countries.
On Sunday, North Korea attempted a ballistic missile launch which, according to the US military, ended in a failure as the missile exploded almost immediately. The missile launch followed the celebrations of the 105th birth anniversary of the country’s founder Kim Il Sung. A massive military parade took place in Pyongyang, during which, as analysts say, a submarine-launched ballistic missile was displayed for the first time.