King of Saudi Arabia may visit Russia this year

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The visit of the King of Saudi Arabia to Russia on the invitation of President Vladimir Putin may take place this year, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko told journalists after the meetings with the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

The Federation Council is the upper chamber of the Russian parliament.

"As you know, Russia’s President invited the King of Saudi Arabia to make an official visit to Russia. He said that he accepted this invitation with gratitude and plans to visit Russia, perhaps this will happen even this year," Matviyenko said.

"We agreed that such a visit should be prepared very seriously and should be filled with essential content. At our presence the King immediately gave all the necessary instructions to the government in terms of preparation of the visit’s agenda," she added.

Matviyenko also reminded that in late 2016, Russia’s Energy Minister and co-chairman of the Russian-Saudi intergovernmental commission Alexander Novak, at the end of last year handed over 12 drafts of intergovernmental and interdepartmental treaties and other documents to his Saudi counterpart.

"I asked His Majesty to give instructions to consider of these documents as soon as possible and to prepare them for signing. It would be great if we could agree on this package before the King's visit to Russia," she said.