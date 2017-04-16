Matviyenko, Saudi Arabia's king confirm necessary joint fighting terrorism

RIYADH, April 16. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (the parliament's upper house) Valentina Matviyenko and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud confirmed the necessary joint fighting the international terrorism.

"The parties spoke for continuing of the active dialogue at the highest and high levels on the entire complex of directions, they stressed the necessary joint fighting the international terrorism," the Federation Council's press service said. "Saudi Arabia is a key country in the region, and the multi-faceted cooperation between Russia and Saudi Arabia is to the interests of peoples of our countries, it favors regional and global stability."

The Saudi Arabian king spoke for further development of the bilateral relations in all directions.

The king met the parliamentary speaker during her official visit to that country.

"King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud spoke for further development of relations with Russia in all direction and expressed hope results of that cooperation would be seen shortly," the Federation Council’s press service told TASS in a report on the meeting’s results.

"A priority direction remain further cooperation in the trade and economic spheres," the speaker said, noting work of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on cooperation.

"One of the main tasks is further improvement of the legal base for the bilateral relations, work on a roadmap for cooperation, the press service said.