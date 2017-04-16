UN chief condemns deadly terrorist attack on convoy in Syria that left over 70 dead

Millions of Christians worldwide celebrate EasterSociety & Culture April 16, 6:30
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned Saturday’s attack on a convoy of buses with evacuees in Syria, which left at least 70 people dead and about a hundred injured.
"We condemn the attack today in Rasheedin, west Aleppo, on 5,000 evacuees traveling from the towns of Foah and Kefraya to government-controlled areas. We express our condolences to the families of the victims of the incident and wish those injured a speedy recovery," reads a statement, attributed to spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
"We call on the parties to ensure the safety and security of those waiting to be evacuated. Those responsible for today's attack must be brought to justice," the statement reads.
A car bomb, disguised as a van that distributed aid supplies, targeted people, who were waiting for their evacuation in a militant-held area on the outskirts of Aleppo. The explosion took place near a gas station, and a major fire broke out at the scene.
According to the Syria’s official SANA news agency, the fire destroyed several vehicles of the Red Crescent that accompanied the convoy.
The evacuations are being conducted in accordance with the agreement reached pursuant to the Four Towns agreement between the Syrian government and the armed opposition, covering the government-held towns of Foah, Kefraya, Madaya and Zabadani.
Under the first part of the deal, some 16,000 people are to be evacuated in two stages from Foah and Kefraya, two Shia-populated towns whose residents have been living under siege for two years. Simultaneously, Jabhat al-Nusra militants will be evacuated from mountainous resorts of Zabadani and Madaya near Damascus.