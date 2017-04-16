Czech Republic should refuse to accept refugees under EU quotas — minister

Millions of Christians worldwide celebrate EasterSociety & Culture April 16, 6:30
North Korea attempts another missile test but fails — mediaWorld April 16, 2:49
Putin, Medvedev attend Patriarchal Easter service in MoscowSociety & Culture April 16, 0:59
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017Society & Culture April 16, 0:46
Holy Fire brought to Patriarchal Easter service in MoscowSociety & Culture April 15, 23:46
Russia, Qatar cooperate successfully in investments, energy — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy April 15, 22:32
Russia, US team up on mission to VenusScience & Space April 15, 22:17
Doha ready to provide security for OPCW inspectors in SyriaWorld April 15, 22:06
Outside players should signal support of ceasefire in Syria — LavrovWorld April 15, 22:04
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
PRAGUE, April 16. /TASS/. The Czech Republic should no longer accept its share of refugees under quotas agreed by the European Union, even under the threat of financial penalties, the country’s interior minister Milan Chovanec has said in an interview with the Pravo newspaper.
"We have accepted 12 refugees out of approximately 1,600 (according to EU quotas)," the minister said. "The ongoing checks (into whether they pose any threat to national security) of the rest (of the migrants) revealed that none of them should be accepted."
According to Chovanec, the EU may start discussing a possible penalty over the move this fall, but refugees must not be allowed into the country even under the threat of sanctions.
"People without due control must not be allowed here," the minister said, adding that he will promote this stance among other members of the republic’s government.
In a bid to deal with the ongoing inflow of migrants, who illegally arrived into Italy and Greece across the Mediterranean Sea, the European Commission suggested in 2015 establishing the minimal number of migrants that each of the union’s 28 member states should accommodate. Currently, only several thousand of the estimated 160,000 refugees have been accommodated, because many states de-facto refuse to accept them. Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia are among the quota plan’s staunchest opponents.