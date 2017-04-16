Back to Main page
World's oldest woman dies aged 117 in Italy — media

World
April 16, 1:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Morano was also the last living person whose life spanned three centuries
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Emma Morano, the world’s oldest woman, died in Italy at the age of 117, the country’s ANSA news agency reported citing her relatives.

She died at her home in the northern Italian city of Verbania on Saturday.

Morano was also the last living person whose life spanned three centuries. She was born in 1899, in the Piedmont region of Italy.

Morano attributes her longevity in part to genetics - her mother died at the age of 91 and several sisters reached their centenary - and in part to eating three eggs every day, two of them raw.

