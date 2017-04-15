22 killed, 48 injured in blast near refugee bus convoy near Aleppo — TV

BEIRUT, April 15. /TASS/. At least 22 refugees are reported dead and 48 more injured after terrorists detonated a bomb next to the convoy of coaches evacuating residents of two Shia villages from the Syrian region of Idlib on Saturday, Al Mayadeen television channel said.

The blast went off in Rashidin, west of Aleppo, where the convoy stopped before heading for a refugee camp in Jibrin. According to preliminary reports, the bomb was detonated by remote control.

Residents are evacuated from besieged Shia villages of al-Fuah and Kefraya under a deal between the government forces and armed opposition. Simultaneously, Jabhat al-Nusra fighters are being evacuated from mountainous resorts of Zabadani and Madaya near Damascus.