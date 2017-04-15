Islamic State bases near Iraqi border hit by Syrian air strikes — TV

BEIRUT, April 15. /TASS/. The Syrian Air Force hammered bases of Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) near the border with Iraq on Saturday, Al Ekhbariya television channel said referring to the government forces’ press service.

Syrian government forces bombarded Islamic State’s command center near the town of Abu Kamal and a training camp in the village of Dashisha near the border. There have been no reports yet on casualties among Islamic State fighters.

The channel said that the city of Raqqa, the ISIS stronghold in Syria, was struck from the air. One of the terrorists’ mobilization centers was destroyed in a strike there.