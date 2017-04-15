Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPCW acts somewhat secretly in the issue of Syrian chemical probe — Lavrov

World
April 15, 22:29 UTC+3
Moscow insists on organizing of an international group of experts to investigate into the incident with possible use of chemical weapons in Syria Khan Sheikhoun
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as yet acts somewhat secretly in the issue of investigation into the alleged incident with use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Khan Sheikhoun in the Idlib Province, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference following his talks with Qatar’s Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Saturday.

Moscow insists on organizing of an international group of experts to investigate into the incident with possible use of chemical weapons in Syria Khan Sheikhoun, which could rely on staff of the Secretariat of the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), but which also could feature additional professionals from the UN SC permanent members, European countries and countries of the region, Lavrov said.

"We are confident, results of such work would be objective and, of course, those involved in that action, should be brought to responsibility," the minister said. "I would not want to be discoursing now whether some special tribunal should be set up. There have been quite many various tribunals, but they, unfortunately, have not received a good reputation from the international community."

"I do not doubt there would be a way to have those who did it face the responsibility," the Russian minister said.

"Till now, experts of the OPCW’s Secretariat (in the investigation into Khan Sheikhoun) for some reason are acting somewhat secretly," the Russian minister said. "They announced post factum that a few days earlier some way they took tests at the site, delivered them to the laboratory, which, I understand, is not certified by OPCW itself."

"It is unclear why they are undertaking such weird actions," he added.

According to data of the Russian Defense Ministry, Syrian warplanes delivered an air strike on April 4 that hit workshops where terrorists were producing munitions with chemical agents supplied to Iraq and used in Aleppo.

However, Washington concluded that Damascus had used chemical weapons. As a result, the US military fired 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles on the military aerodrome in the province of Homs, from which, as Washington believed, a chemical attack had allegedly started. The missile strike killed 10 people.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Polina Popova crowned Miss Russia-2017
2
Macron vows to revive dialogue with Russia over Syria, Ukraine if he wins in France
3
Russia’s hypersonic anti-ship Zircon missile reaches eight times speed of sound
4
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
5
Troops in west Russia to hold drills with upgraded air defense missile systems
6
North Korea attempts another missile test but fails — media
7
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
TOP STORIES
Реклама