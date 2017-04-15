Back to Main page
Kim Jong-un reviews military parade at central square of Pyongyang

World
April 15, 6:06 UTC+3
The country’s authorities are holding military muscle-flexing on the occasion of the national holiday
PYONGYANG, April 15. /TASS/. The parade of the Korean People's Army has begun at the Kim Il Sung central square in the capital of North Korea, a TASS correspondent reported.

The country’s authorities are holding military muscle-flexing on the occasion of the national holiday - the 105th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, the founder and first president of People's Republic of Korea, generalissimo and author of the Juche idea.

The parade is inspected by the leader of the North Korea Kim Jong-un who is also the supreme commander in chief.

