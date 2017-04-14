Back to Main page
OSCE says number of ceasefire violations in Donbass decreases

World
April 14, 19:44 UTC+3 KIEV
Over the past week, the number of ceasefire violations along the line of control in Donbass decreased by 17% compared to the previous week
KIEV, April 14. /TASS/. Over the past week, the number of ceasefire violations along the line of control in Donbass decreased by 17% compared to the previous week, Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Alexander Hug said at a briefing in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Friday.

Kremlin concerned over worsening situation in Donbass

"The number of the SMM recorded ceasefire violations decreased by 17% compared to the previous week," he said. "This reduction of violence was observed in all main hotspots except for one. In areas east and northeast of Mariupol the SMM recorded a 40% decrease in the number of ceasefire violations," he added. "For the first time in six weeks, we did not record the use of multiple launch rocket systems… in areas between Popasnaya, Pervomaisk and Troitskoye," he said adding that "significantly, we recorded no explosions by Minsk proscribed weapons in that area."

However, in his words, "the number of explosions caused by the Minsk proscribed weapons, namely tanks, mortars and artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, increased by 25% last week. In particular, explosions caused by mortars doubled from 125 to 257."

The SMM chief monitor also said "the number of civilian fatalities recorded last week is down compared to the week before, from six to one."

On April 12, members of the Contact Group on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine confirmed their commitment to the Easter ceasefire declared on April 1 and agreed to ensure a complete ceasefire in Donbass starting from April 13. However, according to the Donbass republics, the Ukrainian military’s attacks continue.

Ukraine crisis
