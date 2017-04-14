Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Iran’s President Rouhani runs for second term

World
April 14, 16:50 UTC+3 TEHRAN
The candidates’ registration started on April 11 and will last for five days
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

TEHRAN, April 14. /TASS/. Iranian President Hasan Rouhani has registered to run for a second four-year term in the upcoming presidential elections in the country, set for May 19, the Fars news agency reported on Friday.

Rouhani, backed by Iranian reformers, has high chances to become a frontrunner in the presidential race. Another favorite in the election campaign is Ebrahim Raisi, a candidate from the alliance of conservative parties, the Popular Front of Islamic Revolution Forces.

Read also
Former Iranian Oil Minister Mohammad Gharazi registering his candidacy for the May 19 presidential elections in Tehran, Iran
Iran’s upcoming presidential race draws more than 500 people to register as candidates

The candidates’ registration started on April 11 and will last for five days. After that, a final list of candidates whose names will be put on the ballot papers to be approved by the supervisory council that will rigorously shorten the list. More than 860 people have been registered by the Iranian Interior Ministry as candidates for the upcoming presidential election, the Election Headquarters announced.

Historical practice from previous presidential campaigns shows that the council strikes off most candidates from the list, leaving some ten people who it deems most deserving to run

Under the law on presidential elections, a candidate must be Iranian by birth and citizenship, a respected religious and political figure, a competent, virtuous individual committed to the principles of Islamic revolution and the official religion (Shiite Islam), in addition, this person must have solid reputation. This rather general wording explains that scores of people may seek the presidency.

Four previous Iranian presidents - the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (who served as president in 1981-1989), Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani (1989-1997), Mohammad Khatami (1997-2005), and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (2005-2013) - were re-elected for the second term. Under Iran’s Constitution, a president cannot serve for three terms in a row.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
2
Russia, Iran, Syria discuss redeployment of US weapons to Jordan’s border
3
Snowden: 'Mother of all bombs' in Afghanistan hit US-built tunnels
4
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
5
Russia, Iran and Syria vow to countinue war on terrorism
6
Kremlin warns against provocations as North Korea tensions mount
7
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
TOP STORIES
Реклама