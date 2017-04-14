Iran backs international investigation into alleged chemical attack in Syria

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Tehran backs the plan to carry out international investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, in northern Syria’s Idlib Governorate, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"As reported, the use of chemical weapons was a pretext for taking steps against sovereignty and territorial integrity of a sovereign country and a UN member-state, and this is a very dangerous step," Zarif said. "International investigation is needed into this fact," he stressed.

"There is the need to prevent a repeat of events in Khan Shaykhun," he said.